The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for a pivotal Week 9 Sunday Night Football clash against the Washington Commanders. Currently tied with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West, Seattle is exiting the bye week well rested and eager to take advantage of the extended time off. Quarterback Sam Darnold is set to play through a chest injury, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp is officially questionable as he battles two lower-body ailments. Unfortunately, injuries to the rest of the roster led Seattle to shut down two players for the foreseeable future.

On Saturday, the Seahawks placed starting safety Julian Love and backup tight end Eric Saubert on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move will force each player to miss the next four weeks, meaning Love and Saubert cannot participate in games against the Commanders, the Titans, and consecutive NFC West bouts against the Rams and Cardinals. The earliest either player can return is Week 13, when the Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings.

Love initially hurt his hamstring in the Week 2 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has missed four of the past five games. The team was hoping he could return following the bye week alongside cornerback Devon Witherspoon and linebacker Derick Hall. Yet, after suffering a setback in practice, Seattle elected to err on the side of caution and place Love on IR. Safety Ty Okada is in line to start as Love remains sidelined.

Saubert did not practice all week due to a calf injury. His unavailability sets up third-string tight end Nick Kallerup with an opportunity to receive more snaps behind AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo.

The Seahawks made two additional moves in the wake of Love and Saubert's injuries, elevating safety Jerrick Reed and fullback Robbie Ouzts from the practice squad. Reed has served as a primary backup in three games this season. Meanwhile, Ouzts returns to the active roster after missing five weeks due to an ankle injury.