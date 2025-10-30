Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has reportedly been dealing with a chest injury in the days leading up to the Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders. With the game just days away, Darnold shares his final word about his status for the contest.

The 28-year-old quarterback claimed that his chest injury is not serious and that he'll be good to go on Sunday, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. It sounds like there is nothing to worry about regarding Darnold's health, as he plans to help the Seahawks advance to a 6-2 record.

“Sam Darnold was listed as a full participant with a chest injury on Wednesday's practice report. He says it's nothing serious and he'll be good to go Sunday against the Commanders.”

The former first-round pick initially suffered the injury in the week leading up to the game against the Commanders. Darnold popped up on the Seahawks' injury report, as it was said he was dealing with a chest issue. However, it appears he's fine, as he plans to play against the Commanders on Sunday.

Darnold has played in all seven games for Seattle so far this season. He's managed to continue the success he found with the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024-25 campaign. So far this year, Sam Darnold has recorded 1,754 passing yards and 12 touchdowns while owning a 68.2% completion percentage. He has also only thrown four interceptions. It's been a solid season for Darnold and the Seahawks so far, as the franchise is firmly in the mix of the NFC West.