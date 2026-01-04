The Seattle Seahawks got one of their biggest wins of the regular season on Saturday. Seattle defeated San Francisco 13-3 and locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, and the NFC West division title, in the process. One Seahawks player made some bold statements after the signature win.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba stood up for his quarterback after beating the 49ers on Saturday.

“Everybody’s been talking s—,” Smith-Njigba said after the game on Saturday, per The Athletic's Michael Silver. “Everybody. Let me tell you something: Sam led us today. He was everything that we needed. It was awesome to be out there with him.”

Darnold did not put up a special game on the stat sheet. However, he had a 77% completion percentage and kept Seattle's offense steady throughout the low-scoring game.

“I play for my teammates. And I love playing for 14,” JSN added.

Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seahawks during the offseason. JSN admitted that he had no idea how good of a signing it was at the time.

“Of course not,” Smith-Njigba replied. “I wasn’t thinking about Sam Darnold (before then). Don’t be silly. But the moment he came in and I saw what he could do, my eyes lit up.”

JSN is not alone in his devotion to Darnold. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Leonard Williams declared that everyone in the organization has respect for their franchise QB.

“In the building, in the locker room, we have the utmost trust and respect for that guy,” Williams said. “And I feel like myself included, and all the rest of us, feel just so blessed to have him on our team.”

The veteran quarterback has won the respect of his new team after leading the team to 14 regular-season wins in 2025.

“He’s come through big all season, in big moments and big games. And I don’t know what other bad stuff people can say about him anymore,” Williams concluded.

Next up for the Seahawks is a bye week during the first round of the playoffs. Then they will have a home game against the lowest-seeded NFC opponent during the divisional round.