The Seattle Seahawks clinched the NFC West after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the regular season finale, 13-3. Not only were they able to clinch the division, but they also have the No. 1 seed in the NFC, getting home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. It wasn't the prettiest game by their standards, but they were able to pull it out, and one of the main reasons was Sam Darnold.

For some time, there was always noise that Darnold couldn't win a big game, especially dating back to last season when he was on the Minnesota Vikings and lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round. A week before that, they lost to the Detroit Lions for a chance to win the division.

Fast forward to this season, and Darnold is on a new team with the same expectations: win. After their victory against the 49ers, head coach Mike Macdonald spoke about the notion that people think Darnold can't win big games.

“I mean, we've put it to bed; that’s why he’s a Seahawk,” Macdonald said via Michael Silver of The Athletic. “It’s everybody else who hasn’t.”

“Nah, actually, let’s not. Let everybody else just keep saying that, and we’ll just keep doing our thing.”

To start the game, Darnold and the offense were not able to capitalize on a big moment that could have gotten them points on the board. As everyone may have started to doubt Darnold in that moment, the quarterback didn't let it bother him.

“I mean, you’re not stoked about that moment, but you never feel any funkiness from our team,” Macdonald said. “They just keep playing. It sucks, but the defense picked up the offense, and the offense picked up defense, and off we go, you know? And Sam is so steady, which is one reason everyone loves him.”

Darnold still has a lot to prove, and the postseason will be the place where he can put the haters to bed for good.