The Seattle Seahawks put the cherry on top of a special 2025 regular season on Saturday. Seattle defeated San Francisco 13-3 in a game that decided the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Now the Seahawks know that they'll get a week of rest before their divisional round matchup.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold gave a classy playoff message to 49ers QB Brock Purdy after their Week 18 matchup.

“I’ll see ya in a couple of weeks,” Darnold said to Purdy after Saturday's game, per Matt Lively of CBS Sports Bay Area.

Seattle and San Francisco are two of the best teams in the NFC heading into the playoffs. That makes it quite possible that they will play each other at some point in the near future.

One reason why both teams have been so successful this season is strong defensive play. That was on full display in Week 18, as neither quarterback had a truly exceptional game.

Darnold finished 20-of-26 for 198 passing yards. He was efficient when passing the ball, but Seattle decided to lean on their running game instead.

Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet combined for 33 carries for 171 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Still, Saturday's big win put Darnold in a league of his own. Darnold became the first quarterback in NFL history to have 14+ wins and 4,000+ passing yards in back-to-back seasons, per OptaStats' Greg Harvey.

Meanwhile, Seattle's defense held Purdy to 19-of-27 passing for 127 yards and an interception. They also held Christian McCaffrey in check, limiting him to eight carries for 23 rushing yards.

It will be fascinating to see if Seattle and San Francisco get to have a rematch in a few weeks. The 49ers will likely play against either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed during the first round. They will almost certainly advance if they're paired against the winner of the NFC South.

Now the Seahawks can prepare for some well-deserved rest after Week 18. They will host the lowest-seeded NFC team after the first round of the playoffs in a few weeks.