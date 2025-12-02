The Seattle Seahawks are one of the dominant teams of the 2025 season. This team can make a serious playoff run this year with the talent on both sides of the ball. There is not a single team in the NFC that wants to go to Seattle to play a road game against this squad.

An ongoing debate for the offense has been at the running back position. Both Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet contain RB1 qualities, but unfortunately, only one player can get the ball at a time. The Seahawks do a great job of keeping their game plan a secret for these two backs and keep opponents guessing more often than not.

Former Seahawks star running back, Shawn Alexander joined the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams to discuss the ongoing debate.

“You know, just because I know those two guys, they actually work well together. There are some guys that are like, ‘ Hey, I just need to beat the guy. I need all the carriers.’ But both Kenneth and Charb, they like the one-two punch. It works well together. They are both selfless when it comes to this. When I watch Kenneth I see a lot of stuff that I used to do in him, but Charbonnet has got my size. And so they handle it well.”

Walker has 160 carries for 733 yards and four TDs on the year, and Charbonnet has 125 carries for 437 yards with eight TDs. While Charbonnet seems to be the favorite in the red zone, Walker seems to remain the starter and early down back. The good news is that they do complement each other very well.

With the way they are utilized, they should continue to be a force for the rest of the season. The Seahawks will take on the Atlanta Falcons for a Week 14 clash.