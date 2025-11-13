Cooper Kupp is dealing with a “virus” on the Seattle Seahawks. Mike Macdonald is responsible for spreading it ahead of the anticipated showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

But this virus is a good thing, per the wide receiver's words Wednesday. Here's why Kupp called his head coach the “V” word, via Fox 13 Seattle's Curtis Crabtree.

“Mike's a virus. He wants to adapt. He wants to be ahead of the curve,” Kupp said.

Kupp will be relying on Macdonald's infectious presence come Sunday. Because lots of familiar faces will await the past Super Bowl Most Valuable Player inside SoFi Stadium.

Cooper Kupp reacts to facing Rams again with Seahawks

The beloved Rams wide receiver surprisingly wasn't invited back to L.A.

Article Continues Below

Kupp became embroiled in trade speculation back in January after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams eventually released Kupp after failing to find a trade partner.

He later found his way over to the Rams' annual NFC West rival — even rocking a Pearl Jam shirt to commemorate his Seattle arrival. But the Seahawks lured back the Pacific Northwest native in the free agency move.

Kupp addressed the media ahead of the highly-anticipated reunion game, firing off this bold message.

“You can't make this game about yourself,” Kupp declared at the podium. “But at the end of the day, you've got to play a football game.”

The veteran wide receiver delivered countless of memorable moments inside the “Rams House.” From leading the league in all three major receiver categories in 2021 to helping throw a championship parade after that season.

He's got a new opportunity to add to his list of epic SoFi moments. But this time by coming out of the visitors locker room.