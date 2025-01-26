Could the Los Angeles Rams make a Matthew Stafford or Cooper Kupp trade this offseason? The latest comments from general manager Les Snead have done nothing to poor cold water on these rumors. In fact, his latest comments seem to put it out there that the team could be open for business when it comes to the two Super Bowl-winning stars.

“[I]t’ll take someone calling or us reaching out if we want to do that. Those are the things that’ll be determined down the road here,” Snead said in response to a question about trading the Rams' veteran quarterback, per PFF.

When asked about Kupp and a trade or a revised deal, Snead was also non-committal.

“[W]e hadn’t talked to him first so I wouldn’t do it here. Cooper and all these players that are at the end — macro level, we’re talking about a subset of players, not just Matthew and Cooper, that are coming to the end of their career and their contracts, they still have contracts with Rams,” Snead explained. “Do you keep going forward with that same contract? Do you restructure it in some way? For many reasons, those are all issues we really have to sit down and talk through. We haven’t done it yet.”

Heading into the 2025 NFL season, Stafford and Kupp currently have $49.6 million and $29.7 million cap hits, respectively. With the quarterback at 36 years old and the wide receiver at 31, it is hard to imagine those two playing at those numbers next season. Kupp's situation is especially concerning with his injury history. The star pass-catcher has missed 18 games in the last three seasons and has not managed more than 812 receiving yards in any of them.

Ultimately Les Snead is stuck in a tough spot when considering a Matthew Stafford or Cooper Kupp trade. Despite their ages, the Rams were still a playoff team this season and without them, it's unlikely they would be again in 2025.

That said, with the solid young foundation that Snead has already put in place with players like Puka Nacua on offense and Jared Verse on defense, trading Stafford and Kupp for hauls could supercharge their rebuild and get them back to the postseason within a draft cycle or two.