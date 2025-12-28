With a 27-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks inched closer to the NFC's No.1 overall seed. They also continued to set a litany of franchise records.

With their 27 points, Seattle has now scored 470 on the year; the most in franchise history. Furthermore, they tied their team high in 13 wins and seven road wins in a season. The Seahawks have 19 wins in their last 24 games, the most in the NFL, via Seattle's PR X, formerly Twitter account.

They also extended their streak to 25-straight games without allowing a 100-yard rusher. Panthers running back Rico Dowdle ran for 59 yards on Sunday. As a whole, Carolina gained just 99 yards on the ground.

Seattle's performance has put 2025's team into a different echelon. Another victory would make them the winningest in regular season franchise history. But even as they stand, the Seahawks now have back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins. The last time they had 12 wins was back in 2020. Seattle is looking like a much more dangerous team entering the playoffs.

Their gamble on quarterback Sam Darnold has paid off. The Seahawks enter Week 18 ranked seventh overall in total offense, averaging 354.9 yards per game. Ditto to their defense, who also rank seventh by allowing 302.9 YPG. Having a top 10 unit on both sides of the ball shows just how strong Seattle has been throughout the season.

With a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, the Seahawks will have officially clinched the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. They'll also have an opportunity to add even more records to their historic season.