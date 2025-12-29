The Seattle Seahawks got another big win in Week 17. Seattle defeated Carolina 27-10 and improved their winning streak to six in a row. Seahawks QB Sam Darnold joined some elite company following Seattle's 13th win of the season.

Darnold is now the fifth quarterback in league history to have back-to-back 13-win seasons, per a post on the NFL's X account. He joins Brett Favre, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Aaron Rodgers.

Darnold is not regarded as on the same level as those elite quarterbacks, all of whom should find their way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. But that could change if he continues playing well for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have thrived ever since signing Darnold to a three-year contract worth $100.5 million during free agency back in March.

Of course, Darnold won 14 games with the Vikings in 2024 before imploding during his last two games in Minnesota. The Vikings' decision to set Darnold loose and turn to J.J. McCarthy looks like a mistake in retrospect. And a gift for the Seahawks.

Carolina kept the game close during the first half. In fact, the score was only 3-3 at halftime. But the Seahawks outscored the Panthers 24-7 in the second half to walk away with the win.

Darnold played okay against the Panthers, but it was enough to cruise to an easy win. He went 18-of-27 for 147 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. It helped that Zach Charbonnet had 18 carries for 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Now the Seahawks sit atop the NFC standings and currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. However, they will play against the only team in the league that could maneuver past them in the standings during Week 18.

Seattle and San Francisco will battle for the NFC West division title, as well as playoff seeding, on Saturday January 3rd.

It should be appointment television for fans around the league with so much at stake for both teams.