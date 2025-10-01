The Pittsburgh Steelers have managed to backdoor their way to a 3-1 record so far on the 2025 season despite not looking particularly impressive on either side of the ball. Such is the hallmark of a Mike Tomlin-coached team, with the Steelers' most recent win coming overseas against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday from Ireland.

After a red-hot start to the season against his former New York Jets teammates, Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers' offense have cooled off considerably over the last few weeks.

Still, sports media personality Colin Cowherd recently took to his show, FS1's The Herd, to relay why he isn't blaming Rodgers for the shortcomings.

“Here's why I'm going to defend Aaron Rodgers. He's asked on this team… he's Chris Paul. He's Steph Curry on this team. Aaron is Chris Paul,” said Cowherd, per Herd w/Colin Cowherd on X, formerly Twitter. “Occasionally, go hit DK Metcalf for a back shoulder throw. I don't need Steph Curry. I don't need James Harden. That's not what I need you to do… He has the fewest air yards per attempt. He's not taking big swings down the field.”

Can the Steelers compete?

Article Continues Below

Thus far, the 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers season is following a familiar script to previous iterations of the team, with the squad finding ways to churn out wins early on in the regular season before their lack of talent manifests in the first round of the playoffs with a blowout loss.

The Steelers will hope there is a different ending to that story this year, but at the current juncture, there wouldn't appear to be many avenues of doing so.

Rodgers, while effective at times this season, is no longer close to the Green Bay Packers MVP version of himself, and the defense has looked its age at times this year for the Steelers.

Still, Mike Tomlin has a knack for getting the most out of his players, and it doesn't look like his non-losing season streak will be coming to an end this year.

The Steelers now have a bye week before they next take the field on October 12 against the Cleveland Browns.