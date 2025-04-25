One thing about Lil Wayne, he is going to show up for the Green Bay Packers. Wayne has been a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers for years, and the rap legend decided to show out on one of the biggest days in the league: The NFL Draft.

Lil Wayne took the stage alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and others but the most surprising part was how they took the stage. Lil Wayne, as well as Goodell and several others, made an entrance via bikes. Take a look at the moment below:

Lil Wayne's Green Bay Packers Fandom

Wayne's fandom for the Green Bay Packers is the real deal. The Grammy winner started a new gig last year when he joined NFL GameDay Morning and even gave some advice to Packers quarterback Jordan Love on air. Prior to his new NFL gig, Wayne was using his talent to make a theme song for the Packers titled, “Green & Yellow,” referencing their team colors.

He also mentions it in the lyrics as he raps, “Once a Packer, always a Packer/ Like Shakur, call me ‘two-pack’/ I’m green and yellow.”

The 2025 NFL Draft started at 8 pm EST on NFL+, ESPN+, Hulu+, and YouTube TV.