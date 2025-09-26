Heading into Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to maintain their current undefeated start. The Eagles have also started the season 3-0, so Sunday will be a clash of undefeated teams. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was a surprisingly limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a biceps injury. However, he was throwing once again during Friday's session, according to team beat reporter Greg Auman on X, formerly Twitter.

“Baker Mayfield is back throwing again,” reported Auman. “Bit of relief there for Bucs as he works through a biceps injury. Logan Hall also back practicing today, so he’s back in play for Sunday. Still no Christian Izien.”

The Buccaneers have a litany of injuries at the moment. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan will miss Sunday's tilt. Starting offensive linemen Luke Goedecke and Cody Mauch are on the IR. Tight end Ko Kieft just went down with a leg injury as well. Not to mention the injuries they've sustained on defense. Still, good news is on the horizon. With Mayfield throwing once again, it looks as if the signal caller will be good to go on Sunday. All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin are also slated to make their season debuts against the Eagles. Will it be enough against an undefeated Eagles team looking to also maintain their start?

Buccaneers look to win Sunday versus Eagles despite injuries

With Godwin and Wirfs slated to return, the hope is that the Buccaneers will be back to full health sooner rather than later. While Mauch and a couple of others likely won't come back this season, getting Evans, Goedecke, McMillan, and others back will help down the line. Tampa Bay's upcoming schedule after the Eagles doesn't ease up for a while, so having all of these contributors back will be much needed.

Mayfield will have Godwin and rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka as his primary targets. Wirfs could play either tackle spot to help solidify the offensive line. The Eagles offense has looked sluggish at times, but don't be surprised to see quarterback Jalen Hurts or any one of their talented skill position players have a good game Sunday. If the Buccaneers' attack can keep up, then continuing their undefeated start should be smooth sailing.