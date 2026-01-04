Ayo Dosunmu nailed a ridiculous half-court shot during the Chicago Bulls' matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Dosunmu is going through his fifth season in the NBA, all with the Bulls. He remains productive as one of the team's reliable two-way players, standing out as a defensive playmaker.

Dosunmu put together an astounding clip to end the first quarter. He had the ball in his hands for the final seconds of the period as he fired the shot from the half-court line, splashing the attempt as it prompted the crowd to give an applause.

Ayo Dosunmu connects from half court for the 1st Quarter buzzer-beater 🚨pic.twitter.com/uIEyTHVB9O — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

How Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls played against Hornets

Despite the incredible half-court shot from Ayo Dosunmu, the Bulls faltered down the stretch in a 112-99 loss to the Hornets.

Chicago initially had the upper hand as the team boasted a 39-27 lead after the first quarter. However, they collapsed in the second half as Charlotte outscored them 62-41 in the last 24 minutes of regulation.

Four players scored in double-digits for Chicago in the loss, including Dosunmu. He finished with a stat line of 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, and a steal. He shot 7-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. Nikola Vucevic led the way with 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Matas Buzelis came next with 17 points and eight rebounds, Tre Jones had 10 points and eight assists, while Jalen Smith provided nine points and five rebounds.

Chicago fell to a 17-18 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game above the Atlanta Hawks and two games above the Milwaukee Bucks while trailing the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic by two games.

The Bulls will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Boston Celtics on Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET.