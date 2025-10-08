NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson made headlines Wednesday after publicly expressing his admiration for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during ESPN’s First Take. While the Philadelphia 76ers legend ultimately reaffirmed his loyalty to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Iverson made it clear that he is fully on board the Buccaneers-Mayfield hype train.

The segment began with a debate over who Iverson would rather have at quarterback: Mayfield or Prescott. Despite his lifelong support for the Cowboys, Iverson didn’t hold back in praising Mayfield’s tenacity and style of play.

“I love Dak, you know me, but Baker. Baker is a dog. I love Baker,” Iverson said on the broadcast. “He play every game like it’s his last and I love everything about that.”

Iverson later clarified that his allegiance remains with Prescott and the Cowboys, a fandom rooted in childhood. He explained that he has supported Dallas for over 45 years, a loyalty instilled in him by his mother at the age of five. Though he has spent most of his life in Philadelphia, Iverson noted the difficulty of being a Cowboys fan in a rival market.

“I’m me and I have to be me – and I’m always going to be a Cowboy even with the drought,” Iverson added. “I was a Cowboy when we was 1-16 – I cried.”

“Baker [Mayfield] is a dog.” 💪 Allen Iverson on who is the better QB right now between Dak Prescott and Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/lRsmGqJpAv — First Take (@FirstTake) October 8, 2025

Allen Iverson’s praise adds to Baker Mayfield’s rising stock as Buccaneers surge to 4-1

Mayfield has played a central role in Tampa Bay’s 4-1 start to the 2025 NFL season. Through five games, he has completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,283 yards, throwing 10 touchdowns and just one interception. He also added 144 rushing yards on 19 carries.

In the Buccaneers’ most recent game — a 38-35 Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks — Mayfield delivered his best performance of the season. He went 29-for-33, throwing for 379 yards and two touchdowns while posting a 134.7 passer rating and a 90.7 QBR. His efficiency and leadership continue to draw praise as Tampa Bay sits atop the NFC South.

Prescott, meanwhile, has also performed well statistically. The Cowboys quarterback has completed 71.3% of his passes for 1,356 yards, with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown. Dallas holds a 2-1-2 record through five games, including a 37-22 Week 5 win over the New York Jets, where Prescott threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns.

The two quarterbacks will now turn their attention to key Week 6 matchups. The Buccaneers will face the San Francisco 49ers (4-1) at home on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, while the Cowboys head on the road to take on the Carolina Panthers (2-3) at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

While Iverson ultimately stayed true to Prescott, his praise of Mayfield reflects growing recognition around the league — and beyond — for the quarterback’s resurgence in Tampa Bay.