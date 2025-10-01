As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their Week 5 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Baker Mayfield made headlines Wednesday with a sharp response to a question about his time with the Carolina Panthers.

During his weekly press conference, Mayfield was asked about his relationship with Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, a former teammate during the 2022 season in Carolina. After acknowledging that he and Darnold remain close friends, Mayfield was asked if they ever reminisce about “the good old days in Carolina.”

“Uhhh. Reminisce about what days?” Mayfield replied. When the reporter repeated the phrase, Mayfield responded, “Oh, nope. No we don’t.”

The brief exchange, which quickly circulated online, was widely interpreted as a subtle but stinging jab at the Panthers. Mayfield and Darnold shared time under center in 2022 for a Carolina team that struggled to a 7-10 record and cycled through multiple coaching changes and quarterbacks. Mayfield was acquired by the Panthers via trade from the Cleveland Browns, while Darnold was already entering his second year with the franchise.

Baker Mayfield said he and Sam Darnold remain close friends… Reporter: “Do you and Sam ever reminisce on the good old days in Carolina?” Baker: “Uhhh. Reminisce on WHAT days? Reporter: “The good old days in Carolina.” Baker: “Oh, nope. No we don't.” 😂 (📽️ @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/G2k0PgtUsJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 1, 2025

Since then, both quarterbacks have revived their careers elsewhere.

Mayfield joined the Buccaneers in 2023 and has since led the team to back-to-back postseason appearances. In 2024, he produced a career-best season, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with a 71.4% completion rate and 106.8 passer rating. He added 378 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers set to face Sam Darnold and Seahawks in Week 5 clash

Through four games of the 2025 season, Mayfield has continued his strong form, throwing for 904 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception. He has added 129 rushing yards on 14 carries. The Buccaneers are 3-1 entering Week 5, with their only loss coming in a 31-25 defeat to the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Darnold, meanwhile, is in his first season with Seattle after playing for the 49ers in 2023 and enjoying a breakout year with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. That season, Darnold threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns while leading the Vikings to the playoffs.

So far in 2025, Darnold has thrown for 905 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 70% of his passes. His 106.5 passer rating has helped guide the Seahawks to a 3-1 start as well.

The two quarterbacks will meet for the first time since their time in Carolina when the Buccaneers face the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

While Mayfield’s on-field performance continues to speak for itself, his brief but pointed comments about the Panthers underscore just how far both he and Darnold have come since their shared 2022 campaign. For Tampa Bay, the focus remains on building momentum, with Mayfield firmly established as the team’s leader heading into the heart of the season.