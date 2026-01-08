The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look a bit different next season after failing to make the playoffs. That usually comes with people getting fired, players getting cut or traded, and sometimes, others just walk away from the game. The latter is what Tom Moore is doing, as his time in the NFL has come to an end, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“Bucs senior offensive consultant Tom Moore has decided to retire after 62 years of coaching and more than 46 seasons in the NFL. He’s 87,” Stroud wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Moore joined the Buccaneers in 2019 as the senior offensive consultant, and was able to see a lot of success with the team, including a Super Bowl win in 2021. Now, Moore is stepping away from the game, as he plans to take care of his wife, who recently suffered a stroke.

“It’s time for me to go home and take care of my wife,” Moore said. “For 62 years, she made a lot of sacrifices so I could live a dream and it’s always been about Tom but now it’s about Willie.

“It’s time. I’ve been fortunate to land in a lot of great places. This is a great place. The Glazers are fantastic owners. It doesn’t get any better than Jason Licht as general manager. Todd [Bowles] is great . . . it’s a tough business. I’ve been blessed.”

Moore started his journey in the NFL in 1977 as the wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and then became the offensive coordinator in 1983. After 1989, he worked with the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and New Orleans Saints before becoming the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts in 1998, where he remained until 2010.

There's no doubt that Moore was legend in the game, and he will be remembered for the imprint that he was able to put on the game.

The Buccaneers will now have to find someone to fill his void, as well as a new offensive coordinator, with Josh Grizzard being fired after just one season.