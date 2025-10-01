The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bid for an undefeated season came to an end against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite their spirited comeback bid, Tampa Bay unfortunately came up short against the defending champions. To make matters worse, Buccaneers star running back Bucky Irving suffered a foot injury during the game.

Fans are now worried that Irving might miss their next game due to the injury. The latest update on the Buccaneers running back will only make those fears worse. Rick Stroud reports that Irving was seen in a walking boot during the Buccaneers' practice, putting his status in jeopardy.

“Bucs RB Bucky Irving was wearing a boot on his left foot and was using crutches,” Stroud reported.

The reporter also took note of other players who are injured. In particular, Buccaneers LB Haason Reddick and DT Greg Gaines are in practice, but WR Mike Evans is not.”

The Buccaneers are not expecting this injury to be serious, though: a good sign for fans.

“Buccaneers do not fear Bucky Irving’s foot sprain is a long-term injury, per source,” Adam Schefter reported. “The team considers it a week-to week-injury.”

“OLB Haason Reddick has a stinger Sunday but is at practice. So is DT Greg Gaines, who left with a pectoral injury. Still no Mike Evans, obviously. It’s a walk thru so tough to discern who is going. Did see Iamel Dean but it was all special teams during media period.”

Irving left the Buccaneers' contest in the first half after seemingly injuring his foot. The running back was able to return to the game in the second half, recording 63 yards on fifteen carries. However, the injury was revealed after the game, threatening his status for their next game in jeopardy.

The Buccaneers are travelling to Seattle to face off against another 3-1 team in the Seahawks. Seattle's found themselves atop the NFC West. It will not be an easy task, especially with Evans still out with a hamstring ailment. If there's one thing we've learned about the Mayfield Bucs, though, it's that their resilience is unparalleled.