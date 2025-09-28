The Seattle Seahawks are quickly turning heads across the NFC after improving to 3-1 with a gritty road win over the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Sam Darnold continued to show why Seattle invested heavily in him, completing 18-of-26 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown in the 23-20 victory.

While Darnold doesn’t need to play like an MVP for the Seahawks to win, his poise in late-game moments and the defense’s ability to keep opponents under 20 points per game have solidified Seattle as a legitimate playoff contender.

Yet even with momentum on their side, NFL rumors are starting to swirl around Seattle’s secondary. According to Ian Rapoport on X, with star cornerback Devon Witherspoon returning to the field Thursday, rival teams are monitoring Pro Bowl CB Riq Woolen as a potential trade target ahead of the deadline.

Sources told The Insiders that Woolen’s role has diminished in 2025, and with his contract expiring, there’s a growing belief he could be available.

Seattle’s depth in the defensive backfield is part of the equation. Josh Jobe has emerged as a reliable option, while waiver pickup Derion Kendrick has also impressed.

Add in the expected return of DB Nick Emmanwori next week, and the Seahawks suddenly have options that might make Woolen expendable.

For a team juggling roster depth and future financial flexibility, listening to offers for Woolen could make sense, especially if contenders are willing to pay a premium for his services.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, keep stacking results. Their Week 4 win wasn’t just another notch in the standings; it set a new franchise mark.

Kicker Jason Myers drilled a 52-yard field goal as time expired, giving Seattle its eighth straight road victory, the longest active streak in the NFL and a new team record, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Head coach Mike Macdonald acknowledged it wasn’t the team’s cleanest outing, but stressed the value of finding ways to win close games in hostile environments.

Seattle’s combination of veteran leadership, emerging young talent, and savvy roster management is what has them looking like more than just a hot start. Whether Riq Woolen remains part of that formula will be one of the storylines to watch as the trade deadline approaches.