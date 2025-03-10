Baker Mayfield should be a happy camper for the foreseeable future, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently agreed to a three-year, $22 million deal with guard Ben Bredeson, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Last year, the Buccaneers signed Bredeson to a one-year deal, and his play last season helped him secure something long-term with the team. Bredeson got the starting job at left guard after Sua Opeta suffered a torn ACL in training camp. The two were supposed to compete for the starting job, but Bredeson won it by default.

That doesn't mean that Bredeson didn't deserve it, because he definitely changed the course of the Buccaneers offense. They went from the worst rushing team in 2023 to being the fourth-best in 2024 with 2,356 rushing yards. Bredeson had a run block rate of 70.5% which was 19th among guards in the league with 1,000 or more offensive snaps, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.

He gave up 10 sacks, which was tied for 22nd in the league.

Your availability is your best ability in some ways, and Bredeson played in all 17 games for the Buccaneers, including their Wild Card game against the Washington Commanders. He's started in 42 of the 62 games he's been in the league, and it looks like he will continue to be a big part of their offense.

The Buccaneers look to be bringing back their main core group of guys from last season, which should be big for their chemistry. The one player up in the air is Chris Godwin, who is a free agent and is recovering from injury last season. Godwin could get a nice payday from another team, or he could stay with the Buccaneers where he's played some of his best football.

This team has shown that when it's time to turn on the switch, they can do it, and that's what they did last season when they won the NFC South division once again.