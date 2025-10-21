It wasn't a surprise that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn't in a jovial mood after their loss to the Detroit Lions, 24-9, at Ford Field on “Monday Night Football.”

While he admitted that they failed to connect on offense for the majority of the game, he also called out the officiating, particularly the controversial call in the fourth quarter involving the Lions' challenge.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell's challenge on Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton's catch on fourth down was initially ruled unsuccessful. But after another review, the referees reversed the decision, giving the ball to the Lions and returning their timeout.

“Still pretty damn confused about the double review. (There were a) lot of things in that game that were a little questionable, but a lot of frustration came into that,” said Mayfield in the postgame conference.

“I worked my a** off, I put a lot in this game, so when things I don’t deem are fair I’m going to let somebody know.”

Baker Mayfield calls out the officiating after Bucs 24-9 loss to Lions. “Still pretty damn confused about the double review. Lot of things in that game that were a little questionable … when things I don’t deem are fair I’m going to let somebody know.” pic.twitter.com/HE5Ng1VDZ9 — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) October 21, 2025

Mayfield didn't play up to par against the Lions, who employed high pressure throughout the contest. The 30-year-old signal-caller went 28-of-50 for 228 yards and one touchdown. He threw an interception and was sacked four times.

The Lions started strong, erecting a double-digit lead in the first half, 14-3. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, looked lethargic, and they never recovered in the second half. They fell to 5-2.

“They (Lions) are a tough matchup for every team right now. We know about the loud crowd. We just didn’t execute, but they played a very good game,” said Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles in a report from the Associated Press.

Tampa Bay lost wide receiver Mike Evans to a collarbone injury in the second quarter, which will sideline him for two months.