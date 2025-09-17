On Monday evening, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved to 2-0 on the young 2025 season with a road win over the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football. This game was won by another late game touchdown drive orchestrated by Baker Mayfield, who shook off a rough middle stretch of the game and had a huge fourth quarter to help get his team the win.

One viral moment occurred late in the game when Mayfield took a hit from Texans defender CJ Gardner-Johnson and appeared to be injured, but then quickly got back up and returned the trash talk that Gardner-Johnson was apparently spewing in his direction.

On Wednesday, Mayfield had a simple explanation for the moment.

“We don't take any s***,” said Mayfield. “That's about it.”

The viral moment encapsulated Mayfield's personality since he's been a member of the Buccaneers, unafraid to talk back to the opposition and get in the middle of things.

A hot start for the Buccaneers

Article Continues Below

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't exactly looked great through two weeks, but they've done just enough to squeak out two road wins against potential playoff teams in the Atlanta Falcons and the Houston Texans.

Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is looking like one of the best picks of the draft so far, as he has already scored three touchdowns through his first two career NFL games.

Mayfield hasn't been playing elite football for long stretches of games quite yet this season, as both the Falcons and Texans' defenses did a solid job of keeping him in check, but he has been able to turn up the dial just enough in the clutch to help Tampa Bay get two wins before their home opener.

The Buccaneers were projected by many to be not only a playoff team this year, but a squad that could realistically make some noise in the crowded NFC if the chips fall their way. The fact that they've been able to rack up road wins without even playing particularly well through two weeks is certainly an encouraging sign for their future prospects.