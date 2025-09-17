Baker Mayfield is a tough man. If anyone had doubts about his resilience, he more than proved that during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the Houston Texans. Tampa Bay's struggles to keep the Houston pass rush at bay led to Mayfield taking many hits from the backfield. Despite that, Mayfield still stood tall and willed the Bucs to a win.

That being said, there's some concern about whether Mayfield sustained a major injury during the game, especially after taking four sacks. Adrenaline can push a player through pain, and it was possible that the Buccaneers QB got hurt during the game. Thankfully, Ian Rapoport's latest report shuts down that possibility.

“Though #Bucs QB Baker Mayfield took plenty of hits in the dramatic win on MNF against the #Texans, his injuries did not require any MRIs or additional scans,” Rapoport posted on X. “Mayfield may take some time off this week, but should be good to go for Sunday against the #Jets.”

After a so-so game in their season opener, Mayfield bounced back in Week 2 during a crucial game. He completed 25 of his 38 passing attempts for a 65.8% completion rate. He got 215 yards in the air and threw two touchdowns. The Buccaneers quarterback also added 33 yards on the ground on three carries.

Perhaps his biggest carry of the game came in the fourth quarter. Late in the game, Mayfield and the Buccaneers found themselves down 14-19 with around two minutes left. Facing a 4th-and-10 at around midfield, the quarterback found a 15-yard run down the gut of the defense to keep the drive alive. A few more plays later, and Mayfield handed it off to running back Rachaad White for 6 with just six seconds left.

The Buccaneers will now get a week to get right and prepare for a game against the New York Jets. Going up 3-0 to start the year would greatly boost their chances of making it back to the playoffs.