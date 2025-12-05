The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals meet for an NFC West battle in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams lost to the Carolina Panthers in Week 13 as Bryce Young and company are proving to the world that they are a legit team in the NFC. The Cardinals have lost their fourth straight game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.

The Rams are stunned by how the offense performed in the loss to the Panthers. Matthew Stafford turned the ball over three times, and all three were costly. The Rams had a chance to win the game late, but the Panthers prevailed in the end. Davante Adams caught two touchdown passes in the loss, but has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury.

After not practicing on Wednesday because of the injury, Adams was upgraded to limited on Thursday ahead of the contest against the Cardinals. Head coach Sean McVay announced after the loss to the Panthers that Adams would be limited with other guys during the week, so this isn't new information.

The other three limited players include Kyren Williams, Kamren Kitchens, and Byron Young. Poona Ford and Darious Williams did not practice on Thursday, while Tutu Atwell and Omar Speights were full. The offense will get a major boost with Atwell getting back into the mix, as he is a playmaker with the ball in open space.

A win on Sunday, and the Rams could see themselves back in first place in the NFC. They need the Chicago Bears to lose to the Green Bay Packers this weekend.