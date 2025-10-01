The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-1 after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Injuries are piling up, with Mike Evans out with a hamstring injury and Tristin Wirfs still out with a knee issue. The Buccaneers have another injury to monitor, with Bucky Irving seeking help for an ankle or foot injury ahead of Week 5, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving is still gathering medical opinions on what’s being termed an ankle and/or foot injury, sources tell [Garafolo and Ian Rapoport]. No one has ruled Irving out vs. the Seahawks, but he’s sore and his status is up in the air as the Bucs return to practice tomorrow,” Garafolo reported.

Irving came to the Buccaneers as a rookie in 2024 and ripped the job away from Rachaad White. With over 1000 yards and eight touchdowns, he came into the season as Tampa's bellcow back once again. Without a 100-yard game or a touchdown yet this season, it has been a disappointing start.

Article Continues Below

The Buccaneers won their first three games in the final possession and almost pulled it off against Philly on Sunday. With their schedule toughening up, they must get a run game established early in games to avoid fourth-quarter dramatics. White could be leaned on against a strong Seahawks defense in a crucial matchup.

Baker Mayfield will still have Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin available for the matchup. Egbuka is off to a great start to his rookie season. Godwin was held to just three catches on ten targets in his season debut. The Buccaneers are in command of the NFC South, but need big wins to be a true playoff contender.

The Buccaneers cross the country to face the Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. But will they bring their starting running back with them?