The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a tough loss to the New England Patriots. Mike Vrabel has the Patriots playing like the best team in the AFC with an 8-2 record, and they do not look like they are going to slow down.

The Buccaneers had a chance to win the game, but couldn't get it done late. They allowed two massive plays from running back TreVeyon Henderson as he had a breakout game in Tampa Bay. Baker Mayfield was missing a couple of his weapons, including running back Bucky Irving. Irving has been out since Week 4 with a shoulder and ankle injury. It's been reported that the shoulder issue is the injury that is keeping Irving out of games right now, not the ankle injury.

“Todd Bowles says it’s the shoulder injury, not the ankle, that is currently holding RB Bucky Irving back. He has to be able to take a hit before returning. Too soon to know if that will be this week or not.”

Once Irving clears this hurdle, he can return to action. He can give the Bucs a massive boost in the run game, which has struggled with him out. The second-year running back was one of the top rookies a season ago and is capable of dominating any game this early on in his career.

Mayfield was not silent after the loss to the Patriots.

“When stuff comes up during the week, whether it's mistakes or things we talk about, and then it shows up on Sundays, you have to have some pride about you. You've got to have that fear of failure, of messing up for your teammates when we talk about something, you've gotta have that responsibility and accountability for the guys around you. Get it fixed.”

The Bucs will take on the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 11.