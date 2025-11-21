The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be facing the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, and they will once again not have their starting running back. Irving has been working his way back from a shoulder and toe injury, and though he may not be available this week, there is optimism on his future status, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Bucs HC Todd Bowles told reporters that RB Bucky Irving is out for Sunday night’s game in L.A., but the team is targeting his return in Week 13 against Arizona,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Irving has been a limited participant in the last five practices for the Buccaneers, so there is a good chance that he's back soon. Sean Tucker and Rachaad White will take over the snaps again, and they may have a tough task against the Rams, who have been good at stopping the run this season.

The last time Irving saw the field was in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and for the most part, the Buccaneers have been doing good without him. They have lost their last two games against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, which are two quality teams in the league. Irving does make a difference for the Buccaneers' offense, as he's able to come out of the backfield while also making plays as a receiver.

Irving is not the only player on the offense who has missed time, as Chris Godwin has been out since Week 6. The good news is that he's trending towards playing this week, which is big for a receiver corps that has been decimated with injuries throughout the season.

Mike Evans broke his collarbone against the Detroit Lions, and it's uncertain if he will be back this season. Emeka Egbuka injured his hamstring earlier in the season, but he was still able to suit up and play.

Though there have been injuries across the board, the one constant on offense has been Baker Mayfield, who is making plays regardless of who is on the field. The Buccaneers are still leading the division, and if they can get healthy these next few weeks, they could win the NFC South again.