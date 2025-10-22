The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 7 loss to the Detroit Lions was painful in more ways than one. Not only did the 24-9 defeat halt their momentum, but it also cost them their most reliable offensive weapon. Star wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a fractured collarbone during the Monday Night Football matchup and is now set to miss a significant portion of the 2025 NFL season.

Evans had just returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for three weeks, but his comeback was short-lived. Late in the second quarter against Detroit, Evans attempted to haul in a high pass and came down awkwardly after contact with cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Trainers rushed to his aid as the veteran remained down on the field before being carted to the locker room. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed postgame that Evans had sustained a broken collarbone and would be out for most of the year, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“Bucs WR Mike Evans suffered a broken collarbone and is out for most of the year,” Rapoport posted on X. “Absolutely brutal.”

On Tuesday, Rapoport followed up with an encouraging update, reporting that Evans is scheduled for surgery this week to repair the clean break. “Bucs WR Mike Evans is set for surgery this week to repair his broken collarbone, sources say — a clean break that should have Evans back in eight weeks or fewer,” Rapoport added.

The timing of Evans’ injury is devastating for Tampa Bay’s offense. The Buccaneers have leaned heavily on Evans this season, as the veteran was on pace for yet another 1,000-yard campaign — which would have extended his historic streak to 12 straight seasons, the longest in NFL history.

His absence leaves Baker Mayfield without his top downfield threat and forces other pass-catchers like Cade Otton, Sterling Shepard, and rookie Emeka Egbuka to shoulder the load.

Against the Lions, Tampa Bay’s offense struggled to find rhythm. Mayfield completed 28 of 50 passes for 228 yards, with his lone touchdown going to Tez Johnson. The run game fared no better, producing only 38 yards on 12 carries, as the Buccaneers fell behind early and never recovered.

Fox Sports’ Greg Auman reported that Evans’ expected recovery timeline is 6–8 weeks, meaning he could potentially return by late December if the Buccaneers remain in the playoff hunt. That scenario would provide a significant boost to Tampa Bay’s postseason chances, though the team will need to stay afloat in his absence.

The Buccaneers, now 5-2, will travel to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, hoping to regroup and find offensive consistency without their superstar receiver.