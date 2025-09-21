For the third consecutive week, Baker Mayfield has done it again. Just as it looked like Will McDonald IV had gifted the New York Jets with an absurd comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the old hero saved the day yet again.

While the Buccaneers entered the fourth quarter with a 23-6 lead, McDonald gave the Jets a one-point lead by blocking Chase McLaughlin's go-ahead field goal attempt in the most athletic way imaginable. McDonald legally leaped over the line to stuff the kick, recover it and take it all the way back for a score.

JETS BLOCK THE FIELD GOAL. THEY'VE COME BACK FROM 17 POINTS DOWN TO TAKE THE LEAD.

Unfortunately for McDonald and the Jets, Mayfield still had over a minute to work with. The Buccaneers quarterback led the team to yet another game-winning drive by marching 48 yards down the field in 1:49.

Mayfield set up another go-ahead field goal attempt, a 36-yard straight-away attempt. McLaughlin would get that kick off cleanly as time expired, giving Tampa Bay a 29-27 victory.

Bucs win on a last-second field goal! pic.twitter.com/zcm43dJTEG — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025

The Buccaneers remained undefeated with the win, improving to 3-0. Each of their wins included last-minute, game-winning drives engineered by Mayfield.

Conversely, the Jets dropped to 0-3 with the result. New York continues to seek its first win of the Aaron Glenn era as it collects its second two-point loss in the first three games.

Baker Mayfield continuing to impress with Jets win

Through three quarters, it seemed as if a Buccaneers win was inevitable. Tampa Bay was stifling a Justin Fields-less Jets offense and cruising on the other end.

However, the Jets quickly came alive in the final frame, scoring two touchdowns within six minutes. The two scores both came on short throws from Tyrod Taylor, cutting the lead down to six with under four minutes remaining.

McDonald's go-ahead touchdown completely turned the game on its head. The Buccaneers' offense had practically stalled out in the second half as Mayfield dealt with an apparent hurt hand and Mike Evans exited with a hamstring injury.

Regardless, Mayfield has now developed a habit of turning into a superhero after the final two-minute warning. A solid kickoff return from Sean Tucker put the team in an excellent position for Mayfield to connect with Emeka Egbuka and Sterling Shepard for two huge gains and set up the Buccaneers in field goal range.

As shocking as it might be, Mayfield's heroics have quickly turned him into an MVP contender just a few years after he was viewed as a draft bust.