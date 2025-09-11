The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem to have found a premier offensive weapon in rookie Emeka Egbuka. However, when fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin makes his return to the gridiron, the Buccaneers' offense will only be more dynamic.

Godwin took a giant step towards making that return, as he is expected get in a limited practice on Thursday, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. While he still has a ways to go before actually suiting up, it's at least a sign that Godwin is getting closer.

Good news for the #Bucs: Star WR Chris Godwin is expected to practice today for the first time and he’ll be limited. Part of his return to play process, but a very good sign. pic.twitter.com/YBq4HEFGt1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Godwin is making his way back from offseason ankle surgery. He and the team are targeting a Week 5 return date, although they could wait until Week 7, via Rapoport. Ultimately, the Buccaneers want to ensure Godwin is fully healthy before making his return. Before his ankle issues, the receiver tore his ACL in 2021.

Article Continues Below

When on the field though, Godwin has been a crucial contributor to the Buccaneers. Since joining the team in 2017, he has caught 579 passes for 7,266 yards and 39 touchdowns. The receiver is a former Pro Bowl bower and is a member of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl winning team in 2021.

Egbuka's emergence could change Godwin's role slightly in 2025. However, the team signed him to a three-year, $66 million extension prior to the season. Joining Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan, when he returns from injury, the Buccaneers are hoping Godwin helps Tampa Bay host one of the best passing attacks in the NFL.

The Bucs will continue to stay cautious with Godwin and work him back from his injury at his speed. But as he gets closer to his return, Tampa Bay is salivating at the idea of what their offense can look like.