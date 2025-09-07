The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to start off the 2025 NFL season on a high note. Tampa faces off against Atlanta in Week 1 and has a chance to get an early division lead with a win. The team also received some positive injury news surrounding one of their best offensive players just hours before the season opener.

The Buccaneers will be without receiver Chris Godwin in Week 1 as he recovers from ankle surgery. But now there is an idea of when he will return.

The Buccaneers are reportedly hoping to get Godwin back in practice soon with a targeted return in Week 5, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He added that Weeks 6 or 7 could also be possible return dates for Godwin.

Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Week 7 of the 2024 season against the Ravens. He has been rehabbing the injury ever since.

Despite the injury, Tampa made it a priority to keep Godwin around for the future. Godwin signed a three-year, $66 million contract with the Buccaneers at the start of NFL free agency this spring. He even left $20 million on the table, turning down lucrative offers from other teams to stay in Tampa.

Tampa Bay activated Godwin off the PUP list back in August just weeks before the regular season.

The Buccaneers will lean on Mike Evans, Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson, and Sterling Shepard with Godwin out for the first month of the season.

Buccaneers keys to victory in Week 1 against the Falcons

Article Continues Below

The Buccaneers know the Falcons well as division rivals.

They also happen to match up well against Atlanta, which could result in fireworks in Week 1.

Tampa Bay has a stout run defense, headlined by huge defensive tackle Vita Vea. If the Buccaneers can find a way to slow down Bijan Robinson, the Falcons may not have an effective counterpunch.

Meanwhile, the Falcons only have a few known commodities on their young defense.

Buccaneers fans can expect Mayfield to diagnose very quickly whether the run or puss will be most effective against the Falcons. Once Tampa has that answer, they could start taking over this game.

Buccaneers at Falcons kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.