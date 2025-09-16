Two comeback wins in two weeks have led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 2-0 start for the fifth season in a row. Coincidentally, the Buccaneers are hoping to capture their fifth straight NFC South title. Monday night's 20-19 win over the Houston Texans in primetime showed that Tampa Bay will not stop fighting, especially with quarterback Baker Mayfield at the helm. Tuesday afternoon, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd touched on why Mayfield is a perfect fit for the Bucs. Cowherd's thoughts were shared by his show's X (formerly Twitter) page.

"It doesn’t matter if it’s sports, or business, or relationships, it’s all about fit."@colincowherd thinks Tampa Bay has been the perfect landing spot for Baker Mayfield pic.twitter.com/qLFz8puFEd — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It doesn't matter if it's sports, or business, or relationships, it's all about fit,” Cowherd said on Wednesday.

Mayfield is currently in his third season as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback. Many thought he would struggle to replace the legendary Tom Brady, as the former first overall pick competed with ex-second-rounder Kyle Trask back in the summer of 2023. However, Mayfield won the job and the rest is history. After all, the former Heisman Trophy winner's play has helped two former offensive coordinators, Dave Canales and Liam Coen, land head coaching jobs. Can Mayfield and the Bucs offense continue to churn out wins in their quest to once again capture the NFC South?

Buccaneers need Baker Mayfield to lead the way more than ever

Monday night's win over the Texans was just another reason why Mayfield is such a great fit with the Buccaneers. He has the respect of his teammates and the coaching staff. After an unfortunate ending to his time with the Cleveland Browns, a trade to the Carolina Panthers before the 2022 season flamed out spectacularly. After reviving his career in a stint with Coen and the Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield was able to seize the Bucs' starting job.

Now, with multiple injuries hampering Tampa Bay, it's clear that the Buccaneers need Mayfield more than ever. Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey was lost for the season due to a pectoral injury suffered in the Monday night victory. Starting tackles Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedecke are dealing with injuries of their own. Not to mention the absence of wide receivers Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan. Mayfield will look to keep the Bucs on track until the team can get back to full strength. Once they do, watch out. 2025 could be Mayfield's crowning moment, especially if he leads the Buccaneers to a fifth straight division crown.