If Emeka Egbuka has a lingering injury, he is doing a great job of masking it. Despite entering the week with concerns, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver has dominated in the team's first half against the New York Jets, particularly in his individual matchup with Sauce Gardner.

Despite entering Week 3 as questionable with hip and groin injuries, Egbuka has been spectacular against the Jets. He showed out on a second-down play early in the second quarter, beating Gardner down the right sideline before hauling in a pass from Baker Mayfield with his right hand.

EMEKA EGBUKA WITH AN INCREDIBLE ONE-HANDED CATCH 🤯pic.twitter.com/16IGT3K5tG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Through two quarters, Egbuka has two catches for 35 yards. The numbers are not nearly as impressive as they actually are, with Egbuka accounting for nearly 30 percent of Mayfield's first-half production.

Egbuka has been impressive thus far in his career and entered Week 3 with 96 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his first two games. Yet, many figured that Gardner, a two-time All-Pro, would be the stiffest test of his career. So far, Egbuka has held up well in the first half.

Buccaneers, Jets lock up in defensive Week 3 battle

Article Continues Below

While Egbuka has shone, neither the Buccaneers nor the Jets has been able to get much offense off against each other. Tampa Bay entered halftime with a commanding 20-3 lead courtesy of a 55-yard pick-six from Jamel Dean right before the break.

Through 30 minutes, the teams have combined for just 225 yards of total offense. The Buccaneers have managed just 135 total yards, but are holding the Jets to only 90 first-half yards.

As impressive as the defenses have been, neither team is at full strength. The Jets are playing without Justin Fields, who suffered a beating in the team's Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Mayfield is also playing compromised after seemingly suffering a hand injury in the first half. Despite the concern, Mayfield has yet to miss a snap.