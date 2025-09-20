The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some excellent news when it comes to the Emeka Egbuka injury situation, as news came out Saturday that the wide receiver, listed as questionable, is expected to play in Week 3 against the New York Jets.

“Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka, who is questionable (hip, groin), is expected to play Sunday vs. Jets, per sources,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was the first to report. “The rookie has three touchdowns through two games.”

This is great news for Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers as the team looks to continue their winning ways and move to 3-0 on the 2025 season.

Egbuka, the No. 19 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, has been among the best rookie performers of the season thus far. Through two games, he has eight receptions for 96 yards and a co-league-leading three touchdowns.

Officially listed as questionable ahead of the Buccaneers' Week 3 tilt with the Jets due to a hip/groin injury, Egbuka will now play in his third game, which is great news since wideout Chris Godwin will miss yet another game after suffering a brutal ankle injury in Week 7 last season.

Godwin has been the Bucs' longtime WR2 next to Mike Evans, and when he returns, those two and Egbuka will make up one of the best WR trios in the NFL. And with the way that the rookie has played in his first two games, it looks like the long-term future of the position is secure in Tampa Bay as well.

In Week 3, the Buccaneers are favored by a touchdown over the Jets.