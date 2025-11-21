Whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a legitimate playoff threat remains to be seen, but they could certainly open eyes if they beat the Rams in Week 12. And they got good news with the latest injury report, suggesting Chris Godwin’s return is on the horizon, according to a post on X by Rick Stroud.

“Bucs WR Chris Godwin Jr. was a full participant today and could play Sunday.”

Godwin didn’t have practice restrictions for the first time since a fibula injury in Week 5. It looks like he could be back for the important game against the Rams.

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin hoping to make an impact

Godwin played in only two games so far. He had three catches for 26 yards against the Eagles, and three catches for now 6 yards versus the Seahawks. That’s not up to the previous level of play. Godwin caught 285 passes over three seasons from 2021-23.

But with Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan out of the lineup, Godwin is much needed for the Buccaneers’ offense. Tampa Bay has been able to score consistently, but it still lost three of its last four games.

Getting Godwin back might help the team move the ball and move the chains, and make up for any defensive inefficiencies. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said the team did better against the Bills, according to joebucsfan.com.

“I think there was a difference mentally,” Mayfield said. “Anytime you run the ball like that, guys are locked in — they’re doing their job. “That takes everybody, not just the offensive line. Obviously, they played extremely well to run the ball over 200 yards. But I think the message was well-received. We just didn’t make enough plays when we needed to.”

Mayfield is having a terrific season. He has thrown for 2,365 yards with 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His completion percentage is down (63.5) compared to last year’s 71.4% effort. Also, his touchdowns are down, but so are his interceptions. And he’s not getting sacked as much.

Having a slot target like Godwin would make things that much better for Mayfield.