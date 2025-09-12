The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aim to advance to a 2-0 record when they take on the Houston Texans on “Monday Night Football.” However, it appears the club is experiencing injury woes on the offensive line that could spell trouble for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Right tackle Luke Goedeke missed practice again on Friday, and it sounds like the Buccaneers may be forced to utilize a makeshift offensive line, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. It's said that right guard Cody Mauch could be the only offensive lineman who will be playing his original position on Monday night.

“Not a good sign for the Bucs' makeshift offensive line. RT Luke Goedeke is not practicing again today. Charlie Heck could get the start at RT. That would mean only RG Cody Mauch would be in his original position in the OLine Monday night. Still several days to go.”

With Heck potentially in line to start at right tackle, the Buccaneers could be in serious trouble on the offensive line. Due to the injuries the team is experiencing right now, Tampa Bay may have to sign players off the practice squad or free agency just to have some backup options for the trenches.

Goedeke, who is 26 years old, suffered an ankle injury in the Buccaneers' season-opening 23-20 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs is another offensive lineman who is struggling with injury woes as well. Wirfs is working his way back from a knee injury he originally sustained in the 2024-25 season. He was forced to undergo surgery on the knee in July.

It's a less-than-ideal situation for Tampa Bay, but the good news is that it's still early in the season. There is still plenty of time for the Buccaneers' offensive line to get healthy as the season progresses. Having some of the starters return to action within the next couple of weeks would be a major benefit to Mayfield and the offense.