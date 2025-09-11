Week 2 will feature the first Monday Night Football doubleheader. In the opening contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to Texas to take on the Houston Texans. Each team got off to a different start in Week 1. The Buccaneers travelled to division rival Atlanta and defeated the Falcons 23-20. Tampa Bay exorcised the demons from its 2024 NFC South title run when they lost to the Falcons twice.

Meanwhile, the Texans travelled west to take on the Los Angeles Rams. Many expected a strong offensive showing from both teams, considering the talent that each unit had. Instead, it was a defensive struggle. While Houston's defense held up its end of the bargain, quarterback C.J Stroud and the offense struggled in a 14-9 loss.

Now, the Texans will need to focus on stopping a division-winning football team. The Bucs are going for their fifth straight NFC South crown. If Houston can't bring their A-game on Monday Night Football, there's a strong chance that Tampa Bay will come to NRG Stadium and tame the home crowd. Houston's defense will need to pitch another excellent outing for the Texans to claim their first victory in 2025. Can Houston come together in all three phases and defend their home turf against the visiting Buccaneers?

Texans' pass rush led by Danielle Hunter torments Buccaneers' O-Line

After eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Hunter joined the Texans last offseason. In his first season with Houston, Hunter once again notched double-digit sacks with 12. It was his sixth season of double-digit takedowns. The veteran also played in all 17 games for the third straight season. On Monday night against a potentially reshuffled Buccaneers' offensive line, Hunter will sack Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield three times, including twice in an explosive first half.

Hunter and fellow edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. will cause mayhem for the Buccaneers' bookends. If Graham Barton once again plays left tackle on Sunday in place of injured All-Pro Tristan Wirfs, Hunter will be licking his chops. Look for the veteran to have a vintage game, while Anderson Jr. pitches in two sacks and a couple of pressures of his own. Will it be enough to limit the Bucs' offense under the bright lights of Monday night?

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield leads second-half comeback

Article Continues Below

After Hunter, Anderson Jr., and the Texans' pass rush feast on the Buccaneers' offensive line in the first half, the Texans will head into the locker room leading 14-6. Mayfield is sacked five times. Three of those takedowns lead to an offensive drive ending. Kicker Chase McLaughlin makes two field goals, one from a short distance and another from 45 yards, to keep the Bucs within a single score.

At halftime, offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard adjusts the game plan, allowing the veteran signal caller more freedom at the line. Mayfield and the offense start the second half off hot, marching down the field in eight plays to tie the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion. The third quarter ends after the Texans and Buccaneers exchange touchdown drives, heading into the final frame at 21 points apiece. Will the Buccaneers escape Houston with a win, or can the Texans clinch their first victory of 2025?

Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka snags game-winner for 2nd straight week

A 21-21 tie will give way to the Texans taking a 24-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Once again, the Texans' pass rush will cause some issues, but a renewed focus on the quick passing game and delayed handoffs to running back Bucky Irving consistently stings Houston's defense. The Buccaneers almost convert a fourth down that would allow them to at least tie the game, but fall short.

Yet, Tampa Bay's defense holds firm. They limit Stroud and the passing game, as safety Antoine Winfield Jr. follows up an excellent opener versus the Falcons with an even better outing in Space City. With a little over a minute left in the game, Mayfield and Irving team up with rookie Emeka Egbuka to methodically take down the Texans' defense. On third and goal from the four-yard line, Mayfield throws a dart to a diving Egbuka for the game-winning touchdown. Once again, the growing connection between the veteran quarterback and rookie target pays off nicely. A 2-0 start will go a long way towards helping the Buccaneers retain their NFC South title once again.