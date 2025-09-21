On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field for a home game against the New York Jets in what was their first game in front of the home fans all season. While it was a strong day for Baker Mayfield and the offense, the Buccaneers unfortunately didn't make it through the game unscathed.

Mike Evans left in the field in the second half of this game, with Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reporting that Evans was “walking off the field and right into the locker room with a limp.”

Later, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that “WR Mike Evans has been ruled out with a hamstring injury,” on X, formerly Twitter.

Matt Matera of PewterReport captured a video of a clearly frustrated Evans heading toward the locker room.

Mike Evans was PISSED limping off the field. He punches a cooler in anger before walking to the tunnel. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/11H44A52nf — Matt Matera (@matty4_matera) September 21, 2025

“Mike Evans was PISSED limping off the field. He punches a cooler in anger before walking to the tunnel,” wrote Matera on X, formerly Twitter.

Injuries have become a major problem for both Mike Evans and the Buccaneers as a whole over the last few years, with Evans missing multiple stretches of games as Tampa Bay tries to turn itself into a legitimate Super Bowl contender once again.

If Evans is forced to miss significant time, the Buccaneers will have to rely even more heavily on quarterback Baker Mayfield to do more of the heavy lifting. After playing his way into fringe MVP discussions a year ago, Mayfield has led the Buccaneers to a 2-0 start, both on the road, this year, playing some of the best football of his career in the process.

It also helps matters that rookie first round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has looked like a young star so far in his first few games in Tampa Bay.

Up next for the Buccaneers is a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.