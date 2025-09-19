The New York Jets are underperforming to start the 2025 season. Matters have recently gotten worse as starting quarterback Justin Fields went down in the last game against the Buffalo Bills, suffering a concussion. Fields will miss Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head coach Aaron Glenn, despite not having his starting signal caller, remains positive ahead of a crucial contest. Glenn is aiming to win his first career win as head coach for the New York Jets.

“Listen, our guys are upbeat and motivated,” Glenn said Friday via the AP. “Here’s what they do know: It was Week 2 and the sky’s not falling. As much as we all think it is, as much as all the outside noise, as much as you guys write about that, the sky’s not falling.”

“I’ve been a part of that situation before, so our guys can rely on that. A lot of our coaches have been a part of that situation before, and they can rely on that,” Glenn added. “And some of these players have, too. So, we’re looking forward to moving on. And at 0-2, the sky’s not falling.”

A lot of repetitions in the answer, but Glenn is letting everyone know that he and the team are not worried about the near future.

Tyrod Taylor will start on Sunday against the Bucs. He is a veteran QB with many wins under his belt. He is also one of the best backup quarterbacks to have on your roster. With the offensive scheme the Jets have, Taylor will replicate what Fields does without as much of an elusive run game. Taylor has started many games in his career and should keep the Jets in a competitive mindset for this contest.

The Bucs and Jets will kick off in the early window on Sunday as the Jets aim for win No. 1 and the Bucs aim for a 3-0 start.