The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are addressing backfield depth following Bucky Irving's injury by signing former Baltimore Ravens running back Owen Wright to the practice squad. The roster move comes after the Buccaneers' Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks, which improved their 2025 record to 4-1.

The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to report the latest roster moves following the narrow road win.

“With Bucky Irving still out, the Bucs signed RB Owen Wright to the practice squad and released G Sua Opeta from the practice squad.”

Wright, 26, previously spent time with the Buccaneers during the preseason and was also part of the Ravens practice squad in 2023. His return to Tampa Bay offers a familiar and cost-effective option as the team navigates injuries in the backfield.

Irving is dealing with a foot sprain and a shoulder subluxation suffered in Week 4. While the foot is progressing, the shoulder remains a concern and is expected to keep the rookie sidelined through at least Week 6 vs. the San Francisco 49ers. In his absence, veteran Rachaad White continues to lead the backfield, with Sean Tucker and Josh Williams rotating in behind him.

The signing of Wright shows the Buccaneers are confident in their current roster, but are still preparing for potential depth issues. With NFL rosters constantly changing, Tampa Bay is reinforcing its offense strategically—without impacting the salary cap or long-term plans.

The Buccaneers have scored 135 points and allowed 132 through five games in 2025, with each matchup coming down to the wire. They’ve trailed in the final minute of the fourth quarter in all five games, yet sit at 4-1 and alone atop the NFC South. Wright’s familiarity with the offense and ability to contribute on special teams make him a valuable insurance option if Irving remains sidelined. His addition may not generate headlines, but it’s a smart, calculated move that helps the Buccaneers stay steady amid rising expectations.

As the season wears on and the schedule toughens, depth moves like this can be the difference between staying competitive and falling behind. For a team with playoff aspirations, maintaining roster stability without overextending resources is crucial. Wright’s return may be quiet, but it reflects a front office that continues to plan ahead—one smart move at a time.