The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing well early in the 2025 NFL season. Tampa is 3-1 and in control of the NFC South despite their Week 4 loss against Philadelphia. Unfortunately, the Buccaneers will have to make due without one of their best offensive weapons who suffered multiple injuries.

Buck Irving's shoulder injury is reportedly more of an issue than his foot injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Turns out that Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving’s shoulder injury, which he did not report to the team until Tuesday last week, is more of an issue than his sprained foot, per sources,” Schefter reported on Sunday. ” Irving is dealing with a shoulder subluxation that is expected to sideline him at least two weeks. Irving will not play today vs. the Seahawks and he’s not expected back for next week’s game vs. the 49ers, either.”

The second-year running back missed multiple practices this week and was not expected to suit up on Sunday.

Irving has played well in 2025 after his impressive rookie season. He has 71 carries for 237 rushing yards through his first four games. Irving has also been a factor in the receiving game, hauling in 19 receptions for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

Regardless, it is concerning to hear that Irving will miss at least the next two games. That puts Irving on schedule to return for Week 7 against the Lions.

Tampa Bay has a bye in Week 9, which will give Irving more rest before the second half of the regular season.

Injuries beginning to pile up on Buccaneers offense

Bucky is far from the only Buccaneers player who is hurt early in the season.

The Buccaneers are still without veteran receiver Mike Evans, who suffered a hamstring injury earlier this season. He is expected to miss a few more weeks while he recovers.

Meanwhile, Chris Godwin also missed the first three weeks of the season due to injury. Thankfully he was able to return in Week, but he only managed three receptions for 10 yards.

Tampa Bay will have to rely more on Rachaad White and rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka with Irving and Evans out of the lineup.

That will be a challenge against Mike Macdonald's elite defense in Seattle this week.

Buccaneers at Seahawks kicks off at 4:05PM ET on Sunday.