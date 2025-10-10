Things have gone well for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, but he may not have been able to change public perception. And he may have to do even more on Sunday as the Buccaneers received a plethora of injury updates for the 49ers game.

It’s quite a list, according to a post on X by Rick Stroud.

“WR Chris Godwin (fibula) did not practice again. Mike Evans, Zyon McCollm, Bucky Irving, Benjamin Morrison were also out. QB Teddy Bridgewater (shoulder) was limited. Jamel Dean was full.”

Tampa Bay is off to a 4-1 start and had its chances to win the other one, a tough loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Buccaneers hit hard by the injury bug

Head coach Todd Bowles said he’s proud of his team’s resiliency, according to Kare111.com.

“If you can stack wins early and get your star players back later, that helps you solidify the second half of the season, get on the same page, and hopefully get on a roll,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “With guys getting experience and playing early – and us winning in the process – it can’t do (anything) but help us.”

And Bowles said he’s thrilled with the efforts of Mayfield.

“I love what he’s doing right now,” Bowles said. “(And) I love the way he’s playing. I love the space he’s in, mentally and physically, getting it done. The mastery of the offense in his second year has really done a lot. Them understanding and communicating what he likes and doesn’t like, and him throwing to the open guys and making everybody better, has really helped. I’m very proud of that.”

And Mayfield is getting some MVP looks, according to NFL.com.

“Whatever is being said is a testament to the offense and the group that we have,” Mayfield said. “Individual accolades and recognition — you never have it on your own. This is the greatest team sport for a reason, so [I am] always trying to remind myself that and realize I cannot do it without the guys next to me.”

If Mayfield wants to rid his perception, he needs to do it in the playoffs. Regular-season success only goes so far. Even one season with a playoff win or two could help Mayfield change the narrative. But the Buccaneers will likely have to get healthy to make that happen.