Baker Mayfield enjoyed a career year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. And with wideout Chris Godwin returning to the team on a $66 million extension, the Buccaneers are anticipating a deep playoff run.

In addition to Godwin, Tampa Bay will also re-sign backup quarterback Kyle Trask on a one-year, $2.787 million contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on X.

It’s wild to think that Trask and Mayfield engaged in a quarterback competition during the 2023 preseason. But that really happened. Mayfield, obviously, won the job and went on to throw for 4,044 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It was his best NFL season until he topped it in 2024 by completing 71.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Kyle Trask will return as the Buccaneers backup

Still Trask was given the opportunity to compete for the starting job. That’s because the Buccaneers took him in the second round with the 64th overall pick in the 2021 draft. Trask knew he’d be sitting when he first arrived in Tampa Bay as the team had Tom Brady as its starter.

But after Brady retired for good following the 2022 season, the Buccaneers brought in Baker and made him earn the QB1 job in camp. That meant beating out Trask. Which he did. Mayfield was rewarded for his excellent 2023 campaign with a three-year, $100 million deal that he managed to outperform last year.

Entering his fifth season in the league, Trask has settled in as a backup. He has yet to start a game, playing behind Brady and Mayfield. He’s made seven appearances but only completed four of 11 passes for 28 yards.

Still, the Buccaneers clearly feel confident in Trask as the number two. Last season, Tampa Bay had the third-best passing offense in football, averaging 250.4 yards per game. And the team accomplished that with Godwin missing 10 games due to a horrific season-ending injury and veteran receiver Mike Evans sitting out three games.

The Buccaneers won the NFC South for the fourth straight year and reached the playoffs with a 10-7 record. However, Tampa Bay lost in the Wild Card round to an impressive Washington Commanders team.