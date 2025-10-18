The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially ruled out running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The update was shared Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, as the 5-1 Buccaneers prepare to face a 4-2 Lions team in Detroit.

Irving has not played since sustaining a shoulder subluxation and foot sprain during Tampa Bay’s Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The second-year back was effective before the injury, totaling 63 rushing yards on 15 carries and catching all five of his targets for 102 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also fumbled in the contest.

Through four games, Irving has totaled 237 rushing yards on 71 carries and added 193 receiving yards on 19 catches. All 19 of his targets have been completed, and he has scored two total touchdowns while losing one fumble. His dual-threat ability was a key component of Tampa Bay’s early offensive success.

Godwin Jr., who made his season debut in Week 4 against Philadelphia, will also be unavailable. The veteran receiver had returned from a devastating 2024 injury that included a dislocated ankle, fibula fracture, and deltoid ligament tear suffered in a Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Since his return, Godwin Jr. has appeared in two games. He posted three receptions for 26 yards on 10 targets against the Eagles and followed it with three catches for another 26 yards on four targets in the team’s Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks. His fibula issue resurfaced ahead of this week’s preparation.

The Bucs could also be without rookie standout Emeka Egbuka, who suffered a hamstring injury in last week's 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Schefter reported that Egbuka returned to practice this week but will be evaluated closer to game time.

The first-round pick has played a significant role in Tampa Bay’s receiving corps, recording 27 receptions for 469 yards and five touchdowns across six games. He leads the team with 17.4 yards per reception and has added nine rushing yards on two carries.

On a positive note, star wideout Mike Evans appears to be on track to return. He has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3 against the New York Jets, a 29-27 win.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times confirmed Thursday that Evans returned to practice. Logan B. Robinson of BucsGameday posted a video showing Evans moving well during drills, with Rick Ross’ “I’m a Boss” playing in the background. Evans, who has recorded 1,000 yards in each of his 11 NFL seasons, has 140 receiving yards and one touchdown through three games in 2025.

Mike Evans returns to Bucs practice with Rick Ross’ “I’m a Boss” playing in the background 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XLs6C4ilff — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) October 16, 2025

The Buccaneers may be catching the Lions at an opportune time. Detroit is expected to be without cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed, both still recovering from injuries. In addition, safety Brian Branch is suspended following an altercation with JuJu Smith-Schuster during Detroit’s 30-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.

The Week 7 matchup between the Buccaneers and Lions kicks off Monday, October 20, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.