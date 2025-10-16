Tempers flared after the Detroit Lions’ Week 6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Lions safety Brian Branch got into a scuffle with Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster as time expired following Kansas City’s victory formation kneel down. Branch was suspended by the league for starting the brawl.

Things got HEATED between Brian Branch and JuJu Smith-Schuster right after the Chiefs-Lions game

The third-year pro decided to appeal the punishment. However, his one-game unsportsmanlike conduct suspension was upheld, per Tom Pelissero. Former Green Bay Packers wideout and current NFL hearing officer Jordy Nelson made the final decision on the appeal.

The Lions had won four straight games before losing to the Chiefs in prime time. Detroit’s banged up secondary couldn’t contain Kansas City’s passing game. Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns, connecting with Hollywood Brown twice, and the Chiefs pulled away in the second half for a 30-17 victory.

Brian Branch to miss Week 7 after Lions-Chiefs brawl

Trailing by 13 points, the Lions turned the ball over on downs at the two-minute warning. With Detroit out of timeouts, the Chiefs drained the clock with three kneel downs. As time expired, Branch walked toward Mahomes but ignored the QB’s extended hand. The Pro Bowl defensive back then got into it with Smith-Schuster, slapping the receiver in the face mask.

The ensuing scuffle went to the turf as players on both sides attempted to break it up. Andy Reid and Dan Campbell also got involved in an effort to restore order.

After the game, Branch apologized for his actions. The former second-round pick acknowledged he “should’ve never did it.” However, he noted that an illegal block in the back by Smith-Schuster earlier in the game contributed to his actions. Branch got leveled by the hit while defending a run. No flag was thrown on the play.

End zone view of the block in the back by Juju Smith-Schuster on Brian Branch.

While Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin supported Branch, saying Smith-Schuster “needed his a– whooped,” Campbell was less enthusiastic. The Lions head coach apologized to the Chiefs, Andy Reid and Smith-Schuster for the safety’s actions.

The 4-2 Lions won't have Branch for Monday night's clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. Detroit will attempt to get back on track after losing to the Chiefs on the road.