The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a massive Monday Night Football matchup with the Detroit Lions in Week 7. At 5-1, the Bucs hold the best record in the NFC and are tied for the best record in the league. But the injuries are piling up, with Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, and Bucky Irving expected to miss the Lions game. But the Buccaneers have Mike Evans return to practice on Thursday from a hamstring injury at the perfect time.

“Mike Evans is expected to return to practice today for the Bucs,” Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Evans left the Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets with a hamstring injury. Even without the future Hall of Famer, the Buccaneers maintained their hot start to the season. Now, as their superstar rookie hits the shelf with a similar injury, the veteran is returning.

Article Continues Below

Evans has reached 1,000 yards in each of his first 11 seasons in the league, tying an all-time record. But through three games this year, he has a measly 140 yards and scored only one touchdown. Baker Mayfield has been incredible this year, and Evans will be the only top-notch target he has, assuming he plays against the Lions. That could lead to a vintage performance for #13.

The Buccaneers are getting the Lions at the right time, as they are missing a lot of their top secondary talent. Cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and DJ Reed are not expected to play once again. And safety Brian Branch is suspended for the matchup thanks to his fight with Juju Smith-Schuster after Week 6's game.

Despite the wide receiver injuries, Mayfield has been an MVP-caliber quarterback this year. While there is a long way to go, getting Evans back is big for his campaign. Can they beat the Lions while Egbuka and Godwin watch from the sideline?