The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been rolling on offense this season despite the several injuries they've had, and Emeka Egbuka has provided the spark they needed. Unfortunately, he was hit with the injury bug against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter after hurting his hamstring. Egbuka was later ruled out in the fourth quarter.

With the Buccaneers already dealing with injuries to their other key receivers, many are wondering if Egbuka will return to the field sooner rather than later. The good news for the Buccaneers is that it doesn't seem very serious, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Does not seem like it is that serious, but I do expect him to miss some time, but it doesn't seem to be as serious as the Mike Evans one,” Rapoport said. “But certainly it looks like the Bucs are going to have to rely on Kam Johnson and Tez Johnson, and the other young receivers we haven't heard of until yesterday.”

From @GMFB: #49ers LB Fred Warner, one of the NFL’s best, is out for the season; Meanwhile, #Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka is expected to miss time with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/hvgbBBvDZA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2025

For now, the Buccaneers will have to find a way to get wins without their top receivers, but with the way Baker Mayfield is playing, that shouldn't be a problem.

Buccaneers dealing with several injuries to wide receiver group

Outside of Egbuka, Rapoport also gave an update on the other receivers who have been out because of injury.

“Mike Evans is nearing a return from that hamstring injury and should be getting close to that wheelhouse. Chris Godwin is now week-to-week, and he's still dealing with that lower leg injury,” Rapoport said.

This is the second straight year that Evans has missed time because of a hamstring injury. As for Godwin, he returned to the field weeks ago, but the leg that he injured last season, which ended his year, is still bothering him. Even without them on the field, Mayfield has still been able to make things happen for the Buccaneers.

If all three receivers are not able to go next week against the Detroit Lions, Mayfield will have to rely on the Johnsons and others to help them to a win. The Buccaneers are also missing Bucky Irving, who has been their RB1 this season but is dealing with an injury.

Despite all the injuries, the Buccaneers are 5-1 and have the best record in the NFC. Once everyone on the team is back healthy, they could be a scary sight for their opposition.