The Atlanta Falcons looked to end their two-game skid and boost their flatlining chances for the playoffs as they visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday.

The Falcons must be feeling a sense of urgency these days as they're scrambling to squeeze into the postseason. Or at least, close out the campaign on a positive note.

As for Kyle Pitts, he's probably already thinking of his free agency. He helped his stock by scoring an eight-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Buccaneers.

“Kyle Pitts will be a free agent after this season, and I think his market will be fascinating,” wrote NFL reporter Ari Meirov. “He's been having a good season.”

Pitts was initally listed as questionable for the game due to a knee injury.

After impressing in his rookie stint in 2021, recording 68 receptions and over 1,000 yards, Pitts has seen his numbers drop over the past few years. But this season, he is on pace to register his most productive campaign since his rookie run.

It's not a coincidence. He's expected to garner a lot of interest in his free agency. He will be a good addition to any team with his athleticism and quickness. Also, don't forget that he's only 25 years old.

Pitts, the highest-drafted tight end in league history at No. 4 overall, is looking for a big payday, and the Falcons might not be willing to give him that, especially since a rebuild seems to be more viable.

As of writing, the Falcons are ahead of the Buccaneers, 14-13, in the third quarter.