The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added a massive presence to their practice squad this week, but head coach Todd Bowles said the move had nothing to do with preparing for one of the NFL’s most scrutinized plays.

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday that they signed defensive tackle Desmond Watson, who weighs over 400 pounds, to their practice squad. The timing of the signing drew attention as Tampa Bay prepares to host the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (3-0), known for their effective short-yardage “tush push” play.

Bowles dismissed the idea that Watson’s addition was tied to the upcoming matchup.

“He had a good workout,” Bowles said Monday. “But we’ll never bring him in just to stop a tush push. If we’ve got to bring in a guy to stop one play and the tush push never comes up, you’re wasting your time.”

He added that Watson’s signing was not made with the Eagles in mind.

“If we bring him in, we think he can play, not just for a Philadelphia thing. It’s very unlikely he’d be ready to play, once we bring him in, for Philadelphia right now anyway,” Bowles said.

Watson, a standout at Florida, became the heaviest player in the NFL when he entered the league weighing 464 pounds. He dropped to 449 pounds while with Tampa Bay earlier this year but was waived during training camp after spending time on the non-football injury list with the goal of continuing to lose weight.

Bowles emphasized during camp that Watson’s development remained a long-term process.

“It’s just about trying to get him better, to be a healthier player and getting him on the field a little more,” Bowles said at the time, via CBS Sports. “He’s working at it and we’re working with him and that’s all you can ask right now.”

Watson has acknowledged the spotlight that comes with his size but has made clear that he does not want it to define him.

“I feel like my name is etched in history, of course, as the official heaviest player in the NFL, or whatnot,” Watson said previously. “It’s a good story; at the same time I don’t want it to be my narrative. I want to be known as a football player, and a good football player at that.”

Tampa Bay enters Week 4 undefeated after a 29-27 road win against the New York Jets on Sunday. The Buccaneers will host the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.