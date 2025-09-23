With the news of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, there's no denying the blow that this is to the team in the short term. As the Buccaneers star recovers from the hamstring injury, there is an aspect that could motivate Evans to make a return quicker.

Evans is currently tied with legendary receiver Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, as if he obtains it again this season, he gets the record with his 12th. Sitting at 140 yards in three games, and now that he will miss some outings, there could be “motivation to get back” as NFL insider Jeremy Fowler speculates that being a factor.

“Evans can break Jerry Rice's NFL record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He's sitting on 140 yards through three games. Motivation to get back and work toward the record could be a factor here. Evans had one of his better offseasons, primed for a big year.”

Fowler would post before about the injury news that Evans could miss two to three weeks of action and reported that the hamstring issue is “not considered as bad as last year's,” leading some to believe he could return sooner.

“Bucs are bracing for wide receiver Mike Evans to miss 2-3 weeks with his hamstring injury, per sources,” Fowler wrote. “The injury is not considered as bad as last year’s, and Evans plans to work to get back as soon as possible, possibly beating the timeline.”

Buccaneers' Mike Evans has a “low-grade” hamstring injury

The Buccaneers' star wide receiver would have an MRI on the injury, with head coach Todd Bowles saying that it was a “low-grade” hamstring issue, which Ian Rapoport deemed as a “good sign,” since it won't be long-term. As Evans looks to break Rice's record this season, depending on when he comes back, there are other productive receivers on the team that quarterback Baker Mayfield will throw to in Week 4.

Besides the emergence of impressive rookie Emeka Egbuka, there is a possibility that Chris Godwin returns, as he's started the season on the sidelines.

“I don't know if you can replace [Evans],” Bowles said Monday, via ESPN. “Other guys can do other things, and we'll try to tailor it toward those things, but you can't replace a Mike Evans.”

Tampa Bay faces the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.